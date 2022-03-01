75 Italian photographers show history of Italy in Chongqing

(ECNS) -- The Photo Exhibition Italiae, from Alinari to the Masters of Contemporary Photography, kicked off at Chongqing Library on Monday, displaying 125 works from 75 noted Italian photographers.

People visit a photo exhibition in Chongqing, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Keyi)

Launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy and Fondazione Alinari per la Fotografia, the exhibition started its world tour last June. Before being held in Chongqing, it had been held in Minsk, St. Petersburg, Tashkent, and Chengdu.

The Exhibition has three sections — Landscapes, Works and Faces — showing photos that capture changes in Italy during its development over a century in dimensions including geography, history and art.

According to Rita Scartoni, the organizer, the exhibition presents a different kind of visual narration of Italy’s history and offers the audience a chance for interaction to seek unexpected correlations and illuminations.

Curator of Chongqing Library Ren Jing said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition will build a bridge of cultural communication between China and Italy and further enhance cooperation between both countries.