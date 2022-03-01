LINE

Hong Kong, mainland work together to ensure goods supply amid epidemic

The third team of mainland health experts and personnel depart for Hong Kong from Shenzhen Bay Port, Feb 28, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Monday that it has been working closely with the authorities of Guangdong and Shenzhen to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

In addition to expanding water transport and promoting rail cargo transport, the HKSAR government is implementing different measures to improve land transport arrangements to reduce the pressure on anti-epidemic work brought by land transport of goods to the Chinese mainland.

In order to further ensure the stability of supplies to Hong Kong through land transport, the HKSAR government is working with the Guangdong provincial government and Shenzhen municipal government to accelerate the establishment of centralized cargo transfer points for non-fresh food items and other goods in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government plans to use the air cargo terminals of the Hong Kong International Airport, the Kwai Chung Container Terminals and the Tuen Mun River Trade Terminal as temporary cargo transfer yards in the first phase, and trial operations will begin from March 1.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam said Monday that the current supply of food and materials in Hong Kong is normal.

In addition to the opening of the express marine transport services, the HKSAR government is fully prepared to implement rail freight arrangements, she said.

