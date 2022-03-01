Chinese farmer innovates gourd handicraft

(ECNS) -- With gourds of various shapes and sizes in her studio, a farmer in Shanxi Province hopes to open up new areas for gourd culture and help more people experience the charm of the traditional folk craft.

Gourd handcraft made by Xue Gailian in Wenshui County of Shanxi Province. (Photo provided by Xue Gailian)

Xue Gailian is the fifth inheritor of Wenshui Gourd Craft, which has been listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in China.

"Making a gourd requires multiple steps including skinning, airing, polishing, carving, and drawing,” Xue said. She has been to Shandong Province and Tianjin to further hone her craft.

Xue's gourds have attracted people in her village, so she has established a gourd planting and manufacturing base to impart her craft. “I teach how to plant gourds and draw them for free twice a year,” she said. “Now, hundreds of villagers have mastered the craft.”

Xue also strives for innovation to better inherit the ancient craft. She blends modern elements into the gourds by adding decorations such as dried flowers to attract more young people. “Modern planting technologies will be introduced in the future,” Xue added, “and we will keep innovating the craft.”