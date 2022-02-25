LINE

China glad to see more positive energy in relations with Japan: FM spokesperson

2022-02-25 10:08:31Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying speaks at a press conference, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- Despite some discordant and sometimes unpleasant noises in China-Japan relations, China hopes to see more stories that bring warmth, light, hope and positive energy in bilateral relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Friendly interactions between the two peoples have been seen during the recently-concluded Winter Olympics, said Hua, citing the examples of Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and the story of young Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming and his Japanese coach Mr. Sato .

"I think the story of their mutual trust, mutual support and joint success is a valuable source of warmth and positive energy in China-Japan relations," said Hua.

"We really hope that more stories like these that bring warmth, light, hope and positive energy will be reported by Japanese media," the spokesperson added.

