Another deceased reduces registered survivors of Nanjing Massacre to 60

2022-02-25 09:48:22Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Zhu Zaiqiang accepts an interveiw with The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in April, 2021. (Photo provided to China News Service by The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders)

(ECNS) -- Another registered survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, Zhu Zaiqiang, passed away at the age of 90 in the early morning of Thursday, reducing the number of registered survivors to 60, according to The Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Zhu often took part in activities held by the memorial hall and gave lectures to students going abroad so that they would remember the history. He believed that it was a comfort to the compatriots who died in the massacre, according to the memorial hall.

"Grandpa Zhu always told us that we must keep firmly in mind the ordeals and tortures our nation and people have suffered," said a staff member of the memorial.

