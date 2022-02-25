LINE

U.S. jury finds three ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death guilty

Three former police officers of Minneapolis, the U.S. state of Minnesota, accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, were found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday.

The jury found that Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao all deprived Floyd of his right to medical care and that two of them failed to intervene as their colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest, leading to the African American man's death.

A sentencing date for the three has not yet been set. All of them could face up to life in prison.

Chauvin's state trial took place last year, and he was convicted of murdering Floyd. He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Floyd's death in May 2020 sparked protests across the United States against police brutality and systemic racism. 

