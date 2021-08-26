(ECNS) -- In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, unscrupulous politicians in the U.S. continue to add a "political virus" to the scale, tilting the balance with lies and fallacies.

Hindered by partisan conflicts, the pandemic prevention and control system in the U.S. malfunctioned, and the country missed the window of opportunity to implement effective measures at multiple development stages of the crisis. The U.S. has recorded more than 38.2 million cases and over 632,000 deaths.

Disregard the fact above, the U.S. has pointed its finger at other countries, repeatedly shifting responsibility to negatively impact any scientific response.

Can political manipulation save lives? Can slandering another country bring 632,000 people back to life? The U.S. response to the coronavirus shows little care for life or science, but rather political manipulation and a power game.