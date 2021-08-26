Japan's ruling party to hold presidential election on Sept. 29

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday formalized the decision to hold its presidential election on Sept. 29 with campaigning to start on Sept. 17, local media reported Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose term as LDP president is to expire on Sept. 30, has said he will run in the leadership race. Being re-elected ruling party chief would possibly make sure he remains as prime minister.

Earlier in the week, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama expressed that they will back the re-election of Suga as LDP president.

This year's election will be held with voters expanded to include rank-and-file members of the LDP and allied groups, lifting uncertainty about whether Suga will secure a second term.

In addition to the party's presidential election, the timing of a general election has received attention as the four-year terms of House of Representatives lawmakers expire on Oct. 21 and the prime minister has the power to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.