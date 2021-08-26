China Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo opens in Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- The 2021 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo opened online in Urumqi, capital city of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday night.

This year's expo aims to establish a multinational trade platform, to advance the economic cooperation and achieve win-win results among BRI countries.

Invited guests and envoys from multiple countries to China joined the ceremony through video links from 170 branches. Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan are guests of honor this time.

Over 3,000 exhibitors and purchasers from 24 countries and regions attended the exhibition online. Ten activities will take place on site, including the opening ceremony, trade promotions, themed forums and others.

The online exhibition hall has four major zones featuring nine subjects. It will conclude on August 24 next year.