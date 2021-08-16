China's most frost-resistant Fuxing bullet train conducts first test

The CR400BF-G, a model of the Fuxing bullet train, conducts the first test on the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The CR400BF-G, a model of the Fuxing bullet train, departed from the Mudanjiang Railway Station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday.

The train is designed to run at ultra-cold environments. With a speed of 350 kilometers per hour, it can run in an extremely cold environment of minus 40 degrees Celsius.

It marks the first time for Fuxing's most frost-resistant train to complete a test run on the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway, the country's easternmost high-speed rail line.

A series of joint tests have been conducted for the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway before the trial operation.

The CR400BF-G train is equipped with CTCS-300H and CTCS-300S vehicle-mounted equipment, which has passed the compatibility test to ensure the safe operation of different trains on the high-speed railway.

The Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway will be moved into operational testing after the joint tests are concluded, laying a foundation for the next formal operation.