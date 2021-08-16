LINE

China's industrial output up 6.4 pct in July

1
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.4 percent year on year in July as production demand continued to recover, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The figure was up 11.5 percent from the level in July 2019, bringing the average growth for the past two years to 5.6 percent, NBS data showed.

In the first seven months, industrial output gained 14.4 percent year on year, resulting in an average two-year growth of 6.7 percent.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.09 million U.S. dollars).

