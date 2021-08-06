Comicomment: Scientists are not puppets of the U.S.

（ECNS）--Scientists worldwide are under tremendous pressure from the United States and some have already opted for silence, giving political agenda and biased media reports a bigger influence in shaping public opinion.

COVID-19 is not a political issue, and scientists are not puppets of the United States. Is coercing and inducing scientists for political purpose a new carrot-and-stick approach of the U.S. in the age of pandemic?

A better and friendlier environment is needed for scientists. Let science, not politics, prevail in the fight against the pandemic.