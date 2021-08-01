Comicomment: What do they really care about?

(ECNS) -- According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in nearly 90 percent of U.S. jurisdictions. The number of new cases in a single day have exceeded 80,000 for two consecutive days since July 27, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths to more than 34.7 million and 600,000, respectively, as of July 29. Some U.S. politicians, however, are indifferent to the lives lost in the pandemic. They have been obsessed with hyping up the so-called "lab leak" conspiracy theory, shifting responsibility to other countries for their poor response to COVID-19, in an attempt to tarnish China's image. What really matters to those U.S. politicians? The answer is crystal clear. (John Lee)