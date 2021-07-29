It is not up to the U.S. itself to decide whether the Fort Detrick laboratory is "clean." ( John Lee )

(ECNS) -- Is there a virus leak at the U.S. Fort Detrick lab? Do the unexplained respiratory outbreak in Northern Virginia in 2019 and the subsequent EVALI outbreak in Wisconsin have something to do with Fort Detrick? International calls for an investigation into Fort Detrick have been growing recently. However, the U.S. has neither addressed international concerns nor taken any investigative actions, as if keeping silence would help it distance itself from global concerns. What's more, it is not up to the U.S. itself to decide whether the Fort Detrick laboratory is "clean." The U.S. should act responsibly and invite WHO experts to investigate the lab and prove its innocence. (John Lee)