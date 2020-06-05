China-EU Summit to be rescheduled: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian addresses a regular press conference on June 4, 2020. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn/)

(ECNS) -- China, Germany and the EU have agreed that the China-EU summit, which was scheduled to be held in Germany in September this year, will be postponed, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

"The China-EU summit, initiated by Germany, is important to China-EU relations. China has positively responded to and supported Germany's initiative. China, Germany and the EU have been in close communication regarding the preparation of the summit, including the date," said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, all three parties believe the original date is hardly a good time to hold the summit, and agree that the event, as a very important political agenda between China and the EU, will be held at another proper time, Zhao said.

China will stay in communication and coordination with Germany and the EU on when and how the summit will be hosted, he added.