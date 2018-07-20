French sinologist nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to China

(ECNS) - Nicolas Chapuis, a former Ambassador of France to Canada, has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to China.

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and also the Vice-President of the European Commission, announced the nomination of 24 new Heads of EU Delegations, including the famed French sinologist Chapuis.

Chapuis, born November 8, 1957 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, received a BA in Mongolian Studies and World History, a MA in Chinese Studies at Paris Diderot University in 1978, and a DEA in Chinese Studies at Paris Diderot University in 1997.

Chapuis has extensive diplomatic experiences in China, holding positions including Counsellor for Cultural Affairs at the French Embassy in Beijing, Consul General in Shanghai, and Minister Counsellor at the French Embassy in Beijing.

He also served as Ambassador of France to Mongolia from 2003 to 2005 and was Ambassador of France to Canada.

The EU Delegation to China, established in Beijing in October 1988, is responsible for the conduct of official relations between China and the European Union. The delegation keeps abreast of the European External Action Service, the Commission and other EU institutions on significant political, economic and other developments in China, and facilitates the operation and development of bilateral cooperation agreements.