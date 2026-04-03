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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Army's top general, reflecting his ongoing grievances with the Army, officials said.

2026-04-03 09:33:06CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Army's top general, reflecting his ongoing grievances with the Army, officials said.

 
 

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