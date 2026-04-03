U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Army's top general, reflecting his ongoing grievances with the Army, officials said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Army's top general, reflecting his ongoing grievances with the Army, officials said.
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