Xi urges breakthroughs in development of industries of the future

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged efforts to leverage the country's comparative advantages, pursue progress while maintaining stability, and promote continuous breakthroughs in the development of industries of the future.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Jan. 30.

He noted that cultivating and developing industries of the future is of great significance to gaining a competitive edge in science, technology and industry, as well as to seizing initiative in development. It is also crucial to the development of new quality productive forces, the construction of a modern industrial system, the improvement of the people's quality of life, and the promotion of well-rounded human development and overall social progress, he said.

Industries of the future are characterized by foresight, strategic importance and disruptive potential, requiring scientific planning and holistic coordination, Xi stressed, calling for efforts to strengthen industrial synergy to ensure that future, emerging and traditional industries complement and reinforce one another.

Xi noted that the extent of scientific and technological breakthroughs largely determines the speed, breadth and depth of the development of future industries.

He said that the advantages of the new system for nationwide mobilization of resources should be fully leveraged; efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields should be intensified; the strategic, forward-looking and systematic layout of basic research should be strengthened; and the application and commercialization of sci-tech achievements should be accelerated.

We should give full play to the role of enterprises, promote the concentration of various innovation resources in enterprises, and vigorously cultivate leading technology enterprises and high-tech companies with strong core technologies and robust innovation capabilities, Xi said.

He stressed the need to improve fiscal and tax policies; vigorously develop sci-tech finance; comprehensively foster, attract and utilize talent; and foster a vibrant environment that encourages innovation across society.

It is necessary to ensure both development and security, and explore scientific and effective regulatory approaches to prevent related risks, he said, calling for deepened international cooperation and the active promotion of joint development of standards, collaborative rule-making and coordinated industrial advancement.