Azerbaijani youth has a passion for Chinese language and culture

Ravanov Eldar participates in the "Chinese Bridge" contest of Chinese language proficiency in September. [Photo provided to CHINA DAILY]

The "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition has drawn participants from more than 100 countries worldwide. Among this year's standout contestants was Ravanov Eldar from Azerbaijan, who won the Excellence in Style Award at the global finals.

Eldar believes China and Azerbaijan share deep and growing ties — a relationship that inspired him to pursue both Chinese language and technology studies in China.

Last month, Eldar returned to Tianjin University — China's first modern university — to participate in its 130th anniversary celebrations. He first arrived there last year for a one-year preparatory language program and has since gone on to study Electronic Information Engineering at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui province.

During his time in Tianjin, Eldar was the youngest international student on campus. Beyond his coursework, he immersed himself in Chinese culture, taking part in more than 20 campus events and even hosting the New Year Gala and Cultural Festival. "I was nervous the first time I stepped on stage," he said. "But through these activities, my Chinese improved a lot. The university's inclusive culture and diverse events make it my eternal alma mater."

In the "Chinese Bridge" competition, Eldar impressed the judges with a talk show sharing his campus life, from tasting hotpot to learning Chinese customs. His performance earned him a spot among the top 10 out of more than 1,000 contestants.

Eldar's journey also reflects a broader trend of closer cooperation between the two countries. In April, Azerbaijan's prime minister visited China, where the two sides announced a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Azerbaijan was one of the earliest supporters of the Belt and Road Initiative," Eldar said. "Trade and cultural exchanges have been growing, and that's why my father encouraged me to learn Chinese."

He began studying the language in high school, first teaching himself through online videos before enrolling at a Confucius Institute. His Chinese name, He Yan, was given by his teacher.

"She said I learned quickly. The character 'Yan' means 'fire', symbolizing passion and enthusiasm — like my love for Chinese," he said.

The "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition has drawn participants from more than 100 countries worldwide.

After winning third place in the 2023 Azerbaijani regional "Chinese Bridge" contest, Eldar traveled to China for the first time to attend a summer camp in Anhui province. "The calligraphy class left the deepest impression," he said. "I practiced each stroke again and again until I could write fluently. That experience really boosted my confidence."

Beyond Chinese language, He also developed a keen interest in its traditional culture. He loves spending spare time researching historical texts, especially the Book of Changes. "While reading it, I often paused to reflect, filling the margins with notes and thoughts," he said.

Later, on his teacher's recommendation, He started to read the Analects of Confucius. "Whenever I face challenges, Confucius' sentences resonate. 'Is it not a joy to have friends from afar?' The warmth I've received from Chinese people always reignites my passion for learning its culture," he said.

Looking to the future, Eldar hopes to combine language and technology in his career. "I want to tell stories in Chinese and solve real-world problems with what I'm learning," he said. "My dream is to connect Azerbaijan's oil and gas resources with China's strengths in manufacturing and computing."

Regarding the recent visa-free agreement between China and Azerbaijan, Eldar added: "This policy makes our exchanges easier. I believe more Azerbaijani students like me will choose to study in China in the near future."