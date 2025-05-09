UNESCO biosphere congress to convene in China for first time

(ECNS) -- The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, initiated by UNESCO, will convene this September in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. The event will discuss the global strategy and action plan for the next decade under the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, and release a global declaration named after the host city.

The congress, organized by UNESCO and co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, will take place from Sept. 22 to 27. This marks the first time the Congress is held outside of Europe and the Americas.

A 400-year-old ancient Chinese chinquapin tree stands tall at the Dinghushan Biosphere Reserve, in Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

The World Congress of Biosphere Reserves is the largest and most influential international conference within the framework of the MAB Programme.

China has expanded its UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves to 34 sites as of March 2025, according to the Chinese National Committee for for the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB China). This milestone includes the Mount Qomolangma Biosphere Reserve, the highest-altitude biosphere reserve in the world, and Nanji Islands Biosphere Reserve, China's first marine/coastal biosphere reserve.

In 1979, three nature reserves, namely Changbai Mountain in Jilin, Dinghushan in Guangdong, and Wolong in Sichuan, became the first batch of Chinese members to join the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The Changbai Mountain Biosphere Reserve is home to Heaven Lake and the source of the Songhua River and Yalu River. The Dinghushan Biosphere Reserve, China's first nature reserve, contains at least 400-year-old rare and pristine forests. The Wolong Biosphere Reserve is the world's largest base for the breeding, reproduction, and care of giant pandas.

Wang Ding, secretary-general of MAB China, stated that the 34 biosphere reserves in China represent the essence of the country's typical ecosystems and biodiversity resources. They serve as outstanding examples and platforms for implementing the Man and the Biosphere Programme and advancing the vision of beautiful China through ecological civilization.

(By Gong Weiwei)