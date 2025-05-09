LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China exports fresh pears to Argentina

2025-05-09 16:35:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has exported fresh pears to Argentina for the first time, according to Shijiazhuang Customs in Hebei Province on Thursday.

A shipment of 2,597 boxes of fresh pears, weighing 17.5 metric tons and valued at approximately 183,000 yuan (about $25,257), was exported by Botou Dongfang Fruit Co. after passing inspection by Cangzhou Customs on Wednesday.

Fresh pears are one of Hebei Province's key agricultural products, exported to nearly 50 countries and regions. In the first quarter of 2025, Hebei exported 69,000 tonnes of fresh pears worth 420 million yuan, marking year-on-year increases of 14.8 percent in volume and 13.9 percent in value.

"Through market research, we've found strong demand and growing recognition for Chinese fruit in Latin America," said Guo Yusen, general manager of Botou Dongfang Fruit.

Li Yuxiang, an inspector with Cangzhou Customs said that customs officials also inspect pears for quarantine pests, diseases, and packaging compliance to ensure they meet the import requirements of destination countries.

(By Zhao Li)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]