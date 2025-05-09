China exports fresh pears to Argentina

(ECNS) -- China has exported fresh pears to Argentina for the first time, according to Shijiazhuang Customs in Hebei Province on Thursday.

A shipment of 2,597 boxes of fresh pears, weighing 17.5 metric tons and valued at approximately 183,000 yuan (about $25,257), was exported by Botou Dongfang Fruit Co. after passing inspection by Cangzhou Customs on Wednesday.

Fresh pears are one of Hebei Province's key agricultural products, exported to nearly 50 countries and regions. In the first quarter of 2025, Hebei exported 69,000 tonnes of fresh pears worth 420 million yuan, marking year-on-year increases of 14.8 percent in volume and 13.9 percent in value.

"Through market research, we've found strong demand and growing recognition for Chinese fruit in Latin America," said Guo Yusen, general manager of Botou Dongfang Fruit.

Li Yuxiang, an inspector with Cangzhou Customs said that customs officials also inspect pears for quarantine pests, diseases, and packaging compliance to ensure they meet the import requirements of destination countries.

(By Zhao Li)