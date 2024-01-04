1,278 fugitives repatriated in first 11 months of last year

China repatriated 1,278 fugitives, including 140 Party members and government officials, in the first 11 months of last year and recovering 2.91 billion yuan ($406.7 million) of embezzled funds in the process, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said.

The Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group convened a meeting in March to plan the year's international pursuit, asset recovery and cross-border anti-corruption efforts that led to the launch of the "Sky Net 2023" operation.

The NSC led the special international pursuit and asset recovery operation for crimes committed by officials, while the Ministry of Public Security conducted the special "Fox Hunt" operation targeting economic fugitives. The People's Bank of China, in collaboration with the ministry, initiated a special operation to prevent and combat the transfer of embezzled funds abroad through offshore companies and underground banks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate launched a special operation to recover assets in cases involving fugitive suspects or defendants, including those who had fled or died.

Authorities were asked to coordinate domestic and international efforts in the fight against corruption, deepen international cooperation to safeguard national security and interests, advance work in the pursuit of fugitives and the recovery of assets, and provide robust support for the enduring and challenging battle against corruption.