Nation takes huge strides on cultural stage

The Dafen oil painting village in Shenzhen. (CHINA DAILY)

City of Shenzhen plays leading role in artistic endeavors

The technology hub of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, which has risen from being a modest fishing village to becoming a beacon of modernity and cultural prowess, stands as a shining example of Chairman Mao Zedong's vision.

Mao once said: "As our economy grows, so will our culture. Gone are the times when we were considered uncivilized, and we will reemerge on the world stage as a sophisticated, advanced culture."

Mao made the remarks in late September 1949, shortly before the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Now, in the bustling heart of Shenzhen, where innovation converges with cultural dynamism, a pioneering spirit is taking root.

Zhang Ling, head of Shenzhen's municipal publicity department, said, "The city is determined to be a pioneer in the cultural aspects of reform and opening-up, a pioneer in the integration of Chinese and foreign cultures, and a pioneer in cultural inheritance and innovation, with the goal of building a window for modern Chinese civilization."

There are numerous ways to position Shenzhen as a trailblazer in the cultural dimensions of reform and opening-up, Zhang said. One of them is a global urban civilization exchange plan which highlights the city's commitment to cultural exchanges.

"Meanwhile, we will use our identity as an economic and technological hub, and seek to make Shenzhen's products and enterprises global ambassadors," Zhang added.

"Companies such as Huawei, BYD and Tencent will play a crucial role in amplifying Shenzhen's influence on a global scale in this respect."

Zhang said that as the core engine of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is also developing cultural exchange centers, promoting the internationalization of Chinese culture, and working with the Hong Kong and Macao authorities to stage major cultural events. All these factors are contributing to Shenzhen becoming a global hub for art trading, entertainment and tourism.

As a pilot demonstration area for socialism with Chinese characteristics, Shenzhen has made ceaseless efforts to make a substantial contribution to exploring a new approach to building a modern socialist country in all respects, including culture.

In September, when the dance drama Wing Chun, produced by the Shenzhen Opera &Dance Theatre, made its highly anticipated overseas debut in the vibrant city-state of Singapore, it epitomized the profound observation of United States theorist Ken Wilber: "When diverse cultures converge, they give rise to a unique and splendid creation."

The show, one of the year's most successful and best-selling Chinese dance dramas, was staged in Singapore at the Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay for three consecutive nights, with one performance receiving seven encores.

The drama follows the story of Chinese kung fu master Ip Man, set against the backdrop of a movie set during the 1990s. Using a play-within-a-play format, the show centers around the thrilling encounters between leading kung fu masters by merging the movements of modern dance and traditional martial arts to create a unique feature for the production.

Five types of Chinese martial arts are featured in the drama — wing chun, tai chi, baguazhang, bajiquan and praying mantis.

Fights in the show are charged with lots of emotion, while the plot and characters are used to tell the story of ordinary people and heroes supporting each other in the pursuit of justice and equality.