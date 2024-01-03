China opposes the U.S. coercing other countries into joining its technological blockade against China: FM

(ECNS) -- China opposes the U.S.’s overstretching the national security concept and using all sorts of pretexts to coerce other countries into joining its technological blockade against China, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.

It’s been reported that the U.S. asked Dutch company ASML to hold shipments of lithography machines to China in advance of a ban that will be implemented later this month.

Wang said “Semiconductor is a highly globalized industry. In a deeply integrated world economy, the U.S.’s hegemonic and bullying practices seriously violate international trade rules, undermine the global semiconductor industry structure, impact the security and stability of the international industrial and supply chains, and will surely boomerang.

“We urge the Dutch side to uphold an objective and fair position and market principles, respect the spirit of contract, take concrete actions to protect the shared interests of China and the Netherlands and the companies of the two countries, and safeguard the stability of the international industrial and supply chains and the free, open, fair and non-discriminatory international trade environment,” he said.

Wang stressed that China will closely follow relevant developments and resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.