At least 57 people were killed in the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan on Monday afternoon, as rescuers raced to find survivors amid continuing aftershocks on Tuesday.

About 33,900 homes in Ishikawa are suffering power and water outages, according to local media. In Wajima City, the worst-hit area, a heavy rain warning was issued on Wednesday amid fears of an increased risk of landslides.