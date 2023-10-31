China willing to strengthen security with Russia

China is willing to work with Russia to handle various kinds of security threats and challenges, and safeguard the strategic balance and stability in the world, according to the highest uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

General Zhang Youxia, a vice-chairman of China's Central Military Commission, told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday in Beijing that it is "historically logical" for China and Russia to develop and maintain a relationship characterized by enduring friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In recent years, Zhang said, under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, the bilateral relations have consistently remained at a high level, with military ties growing stronger.

Shoigu said Russia wishes to continue to deepen the two sides' practical exchange and collaboration and strengthen their military relations.

The Russian defense minister took part in the first plenary session at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday. He delivered a speech at the session.