The closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games was held on Saturday evening in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Over the past seven days, around 3,000 athletes from 44 countries and regions took part in 501 events across 22 sports at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Altogether 468 athletes have clinched at least one medal, setting 21 new world records, 72 new Asian records, and 283 Games records.