Ethiopian, Kenyan runners win golds at 2023 Beijing Marathon

The 2023 Beijing Marathon took place in Beijing, capital of China, on Sunday morning.

Ethiopian Deresa Geleta Ulfata and Kenyan Vibian Chepkirui took the men's and women's golds respectively.

In the men's event, Ethiopia's Ulfata Deresa Geleta finished first in the men's group, clocking two hours, seven minutes and 41 seconds, with China's Chen Tianyu finishing seventh.

The women's race saw a Kenyan clean sweep on the podium, as Chepkirui won the women's gold in 2:21:57, followed by Janet Ruguru and veteran Helah Kiprop in second and third places. China's Lu Ying finished fourth in 2:27:49.

The 41st edition of the Beijing Marathon featured some 30,000 runners, who started from Tiananmen Square and headed west past the Forbidden City, then continued north through streets until eventually reaching the finish line at the Bird's Nest Stadium.