PLA intercepts Philippine warship in South China Sea

The Chinese military said on Monday that it had intercepted a Philippine warship that had illegally trespassed into the waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.

Tian Junli, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command, said in a statement that on Monday, a Philippine frigate illegally entered the waters near China's Huangyan Island without the approval of the Chinese government.

The PLA Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to follow, monitor, warn, and intercept the Philippine warship according to law, Tian said.

He added that the Philippines' action seriously violated China's sovereignty, international law, and basic norms governing international relations, and is highly likely to lead to misunderstanding and miscalculation.

Tian warned the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation, and earnestly avoid further escalation of the situation.

The PLA Southern Theater Command remains on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said.