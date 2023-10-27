China-made light rail running smoothly in Nigeria

The first electrified light rail made by Chinese companies and built in Lagos, Nigeria, is the centerpiece of a modern traffic network. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The first electrified light rail in Lagos, Nigeria, made by Chinese companies is the centerpiece of a modern traffic network that offers convenient commuting for local people. It links Victoria Island with Lagos Island.

The railway is 28 kilometers long and is designed for speeds up to 100 km per hour. There are 11 stations.

The first phase of the railway — 13 km and five stations — was put into service in January. It was also the first sea-crossing railway in Africa. It eases traffic jams and lowers commuting costs.

There are 54 trips scheduled on the light rail daily.