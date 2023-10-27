Wang Yi: Deepen dialogue for healthy U.S.-China ties

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Zhao Huanxin / chinadaily.com.cn)

China and the United States have disagreements but also share important interests, so they need to have "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstanding and stabilize the relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the start of his U.S. visit on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, traveled to Washington for a three-day visit at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China and the United States are two major countries. We have disagreements; we have differences. At the same time, we also share important common interests and we face challenges that we need to respond to together," Wang said before their meeting at the U.S. State Department.

Therefore, the two countries need to have dialogue, Wang told reporters. Wang then highlighted the nature and purpose of that dialogue.

"Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive so that with dialogue we can increase mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, constantly seek to expand common ground and pursue cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilize China-U.S. relations and return it to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development," he said.

The veteran diplomat also noted that in China-U.S. relations, from time to time there will be some "jarring voices", and when that happens, China treats it calmly.

"Because we think what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or a louder voice, but by seeing if one behaves in a way that is consistent with the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, consistent with international law and basic norms of international relations, and consistent with the development trend of the times," he said.

"We are confident that at the end of the day, facts will prove everything, and history will give its fair verdict," he added.

Blinken said he agreed with what the foreign minister said and he "very much" looked forward to "constructive" conversations over the next two days, according to a State Department release.

Wang was making a reciprocal visit after Blinken's trip to China in June.

During their meeting late Thursday, they had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern "in a constructive atmosphere", according to a readout from China's Foreign Ministry, adding that the two sides would continue to talk on Friday.

On Tuesday, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wang will have "friendly exchanges" with people from all walks of life in the U.S. and will make clear China's principled position and legitimate concerns regarding China-U.S. relations during this visit.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing on Thursday that Wang is scheduled to meet U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday.

The conflict in the Middle East was also set to be on the agenda during the talks between Wang and U.S. officials, Kirby said.