China, Pakistan to hold 'Sea Guardians-3' joint maritime exercise

(ECNS) -- China and Pakistan will hold the "Sea Guardians-3" joint maritime exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in November following the annual plan for international military cooperation, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Wu said the theme of the exercise is "Joint response to maritime security threats." Chinese and Pakistani navies will conduct drills including formation movement, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), helicopter cross-deck landing, search and rescue, anti-submarine operation and main gun shooting. Professional exchanges and mutual visits will also be conducted.

This is the third time for China and Pakistan to hold joint maritime exercise. "The exercise aims to deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries, and enhance realistic combat training of both," Wu added.