China-U.S. financial working group holds first meeting via video link

Chinese and U.S. officials have made a "professional, pragmatic, candid and constructive" discussion on monetary and financial stability in both countries and other matters of concern at the first meeting of the financial working group, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, said on Friday.

Other matters discussed at the meeting — a video conference held on Wednesday — include financial regulation, sustainable finance, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing and global financial governance, the PBOC said in a statement on Friday.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication, the statement said, adding that the meeting was co-chaired by vice-ministerial officials from the PBOC and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Relevant financial regulatory authorities participated in the meeting, including China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The PBOC announced in late September that China and the United States would establish the economic working group and the financial working group to strengthen communication on economic and financial topics.