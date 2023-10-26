LINE

Smart engineering facilitates tunnel construction under China's Qinling Mountains

2023-10-26

The Tianshui-Longnan railway, with a total length of around 208 kilometers, connects Tianshui and Longnan cities in the southeastern part of Gansu Province, northwest China.

The railway, which crosses the Qinling Mountains twice, has 40 bridges and 25 tunnels on its main line. The complex tectonic setting poses great challenges to the construction of the railway. 　

Thanks to the smart engineering system, the　railway project has achieved digitalization and virtualization　of the complex geological conditions, as well as real-time transformation and visualization of the engineering construction and operation. 　

The Tianshui-Longnan Railway is the first railway independently constructed by Gansu Province. As the second major artery connecting the north-south economy, it is an important development axis for optimizing the transportation network and industrial layout of the province. 　

