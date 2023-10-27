LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese Defense Ministry clarifies presence of warships in Middle East

2023-10-27 08:16:09chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Chinese Defense Ministry addressed the recent appearance of six Chinese warships in the Middle East, stating that these vessels constitute two Chinese naval task groups engaged in routine escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off the coast of Somalia.

The ministry's spokesman, Wu Qian, emphasized that the presence of these six ships is unrelated to the regional situation.

This statement comes in response to recent claims that the appearance of Chinese warships in the Middle East, particularly amid the escalating Hamas-Israeli conflict, was an uncommon occurrence.

Wu Qian urged relevant parties to refrain from unfounded speculation.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]