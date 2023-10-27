Chinese Defense Ministry clarifies presence of warships in Middle East

The Chinese Defense Ministry addressed the recent appearance of six Chinese warships in the Middle East, stating that these vessels constitute two Chinese naval task groups engaged in routine escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off the coast of Somalia.

The ministry's spokesman, Wu Qian, emphasized that the presence of these six ships is unrelated to the regional situation.

This statement comes in response to recent claims that the appearance of Chinese warships in the Middle East, particularly amid the escalating Hamas-Israeli conflict, was an uncommon occurrence.

Wu Qian urged relevant parties to refrain from unfounded speculation.