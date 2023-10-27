Taiwan DPP pushes island into 'dangerous situation'

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan are pushing the island towards a "dangerous situation of war and peril," the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry spokesperson Wu Qian made the remarks in response to media reports saying that the U.S. government intends to seek substantial military assistance for Taiwan from Congress, while the DPP authorities have recently used reserve funds to support joint training with the U.S.

Wu said that for some time, the situation in the Taiwan Strait has been complex and severe, with its roots lying in the DPP authorities, which attempt to seek independence by relying on the U.S., which also attempts to contain China by playing the Taiwan card.

He said that whether it is military assistance or reserve funds, they are playing with the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people people and will only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation of war and peril.

Wu stressed that the People's Liberation Army is as solid as a rock in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its capabilities are growing day by day.