BRI cooperation a strong impetus for global economic growth

The cooperation over the Belt and Road Initiative has provided a strong impetus for the world economic growth, Executive Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Friday.

Pointing out that the BRI cooperation has recorded concrete and abundant outcomes over the past decade, Ma told reporters of Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group that the cooperation has improved connectivity among countries by creating more than 3,000 projects and mobilizing about $1 trillion of investment.

The BRI cooperation serves a valuable opportunity for shared growth, where BRI partner countries are able take advantage of China's rapid development to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Ma said, adding that the cooperation has also contributed to China's growth.

The BRI cooperation has also provided a viable solution for better global governance by following the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, he said.