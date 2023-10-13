Taiwan compatriots urged to promote cross-Strait ties

Top political adviser Wang Huning called on Taiwan compatriots on Thursday to devote themselves to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and striving for the future of national reunification and rejuvenation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at the sixth forum of social groups of Taiwan compatriots held in Beijing.

About 300 Taiwan compatriots from home and abroad attended the event organized by the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots. The federation was established in 1981 and comprises Taiwan compatriots residing on the Chinese mainland.

Wang said the forum will promote a deeper level of spiritual connection between compatriots on both sides of the Strait and promote deeper exchanges and cooperation.

Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation requires joint efforts from both sides and the complete reunification of the motherland relies on the collaboration of compatriots, he said.

More Taiwan compatriots will share the vast opportunities and achievements of the mainland's modernization, and they will deepen their identification with the motherland, as well as with Chinese culture and history, he added.

Wang urged resolute opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and called for safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Ji Bin, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, said the organization will unite more Taiwan compatriots to promote cross-Strait exchanges and national reunification.

Li Cheng-hung, director of the Association of Taiwan Enterprises on the mainland, said that Taiwan businesspeople on the mainland can feel the tangible benefits brought about by the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

"Any turmoil, tension or conflict across the Taiwan Strait will only harm and potentially bring disaster to the people," Li said.

Huang Wenhan, a Taiwan compatriot who works in Australia, said the younger generation in Taiwan should explore the mainland and learn about the real motherland.

"They can learn more about the motherland's history and culture while deepening cross-Strait ties through colorful activities involving education, cultural exchanges and fellowships," he said.