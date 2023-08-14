Wang Yi conveys confidence in Cambodia's future

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed a message of confidence in both Cambodia's future and the ongoing relationship between China and Cambodia during his visit to the country, which coincides with the formation of its new government.

Wang made the remarks in a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party, or CPP, won the country's general election last month, and Hun Sen's son Hun Manet will become Cambodia's new Prime Minister. Hun Manet, 45, is expected to assume the role on Aug 22.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated the CPP on its landslide victory in the recent election.

An international observer mission with representatives from over 60 countries unanimously agreed that the election was fair, transparent and in accordance with the law, and the results of the election reflected the shared aspirations of the people, Wang said.

The noise made by some external forces pales in comparison to the people's choice, Wang added.

China is willing to work with the new Cambodian government to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Hun Sen expressed appreciation for Beijing's endorsement of the general election results, while also reaffirming his commitment to bolster strategic dialogue with China.

Cambodia will promote the transition to a new leadership in an orderly manner to maintain the country's stable and continuous policies, he said.

He added that Cambodia is eager to collaborate with China to implement bilateral consensus on their "diamond hexagon" cooperation. This, in turn, aids in promoting the construction of the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor", ultimately enhancing the nation's capacity for self-development, he noted.

Wang also congratulated Hun Manet for securing the prominent position in Cambodia's new generation of leadership.

In his meeting with Hun Manet, Wang articulated China's willingness to forge a close alliance with the new Cambodian government, as part of a commitment to nurturing an enduring bilateral friendship.

Wang also called for the two countries to strengthen experience sharing in governance, advance law enforcement and security cooperation, expand people-to-people communication as well as exchanges between youth and sister cities.

Hun Manet said that the new Cambodian administration will maintain the continuity and stability of domestic and foreign policies and unswervingly develop friendship with China.

Cambodia looks forward to pushing for more results in practical bilateral cooperation in areas like agriculture, manufacturing, trade and investment and tourism, he said.