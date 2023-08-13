(W.E.Talk) Special Topic for the Fundamental Nature of Civilization (VII) Yang Chaoming: Why do we say Confucianism is a thought that transcends time and space?

Journalist from China Newsweek: Li Jing

With archaeological blind boxes triggering people's interest in archaeology and online short films like Exploitation of the Works of Nature allowing traditional skills to make a comeback, traditional culture is gaining popularity once again. If traditional culture is a big tree, Confucian culture is undoubtedly its trunk.Yang Chaoming, president of Confucius Research Institute of China, pointed out when giving an exclusive interview to W.E.Talk of China News Service recently that Confucianism itself is a thought that transcends time and space, and so long as humans still live together, it can still be used as the model of conducting oneself in society even after one hundred generations. He feels glad to see some new forms of traditional culture, but has his own concerns over them as well.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

China Newsweek: Chinese people show a growing interest in traditional culture in recent years. What reason do you think is behind this fever?

Yang Chaoming: There are many reasons for this phenomenon. From a broad historical perspective, we can see Chinese people in modern times once got lost and they thought our economy, technology and materials lagged behind others, so did even our health. Of course, Confucianism, as the backbone of traditional culture, did show certain deviation in the process of getting integrated into the society before modern times. The backwardness of modern China enlarged this deviation, which led to the absence of self-confidence in that period.

After 1980s, we dragged ourselves from the state of confusion and began to reflect on this issue. Traditional culture started to make a comeback. Since reform and opening-up, China's has been developing fast. The world begins to learn about China once again. During this process, people with vision and insight around the world noticed characteristics of Chinese culture. In the past few years, China's efficient response to the sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic bears testimony to the strong strength of traditional Chinese culture.

Another basic reason lies in the inherent spirit of traditional Chinese culture. It hopes the society is harmonious and peaceful, and people can cultivate their morality, and observe ancient doctrines and truths in their behavior. Traditional culture is exerting an increasingly strong influence. Though we once had some misunderstanding about it, but we can go out of this misunderstanding and confusion.

China Newsweek: The backbone of Chinese culture is Confucianism, and the founder of Confucianism is Confucius. How should the value of Confucianism be treated today? Can it transcend time and space to help us in the new times?

Yang Chaoming: The backbone of traditional culture is Confucianism, and it doesn’t mean that it rejects others. Confucianism itself absorbed achievements of different civilizations in different periods. Confucianism is about "possession of the talent and morality of a sage and governance of the state", and advocates that we should make self-improvement to let common people live in peace and happiness. It is a philosophy instead of a method. It has comprehensive awareness, systematic concept and consideration of overall situation, and is valid everywhere. What is a method? It is only suitable for specific space and time. It works here, but may not work in another place. It works today, but may not work in another time. So Confucianism itself can transcend time and space. So long as humanity still lives together, it must think and get adapted to this principle. Therefore, Confucianism is about benevolence and people; and it studies human nature and the value of people. This theory is about the harmony between one person and another, between individuals and the group, between people and the society, and between humanity and nature.

All of us have both natural attributes and social attributes. People need sociality at any time, which remains unchanged. So long as there are social connections among human beings, they must think how to deal with interpersonal relations. Today, Confucius' teachings are still like Confucius himself—that is "you feel he is mild when approached, but he is incisive when being heard". We can say this statement is overarching and eternally correct. It will help us to conduct ourselves and govern the society. I think the spirit of the future world is exactly in China.