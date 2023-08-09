LINE

7 dead, 4 rescued from river surge in Sichuan

2023-08-09

Seven people died and four were rescued from a sudden surge of river water at a popular tourist spot in Ya'an, Sichuan province, on Wednesday morning, according to China Central Television.

It said that more than 10 people were taking photos at the spot called Yulinba in Yucheng district, when they encountered a swollen river and many were swept away. Local public security and firefighting departments are continuing their search and rescue efforts.

The city's water resources bureau and meteorological bureau had jointly issued a yellow-level warning for mountain flood disaster weather at 5:20 pm on Tuesday. The warning stated that in the next 24 hours, there was a relatively high possibility of mountain torrents in some areas of Yucheng district and six other regions.

