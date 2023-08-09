Peace promoted in Ukraine talks

The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China's positive role in promoting peaceful talks on the Ukraine issue was fully recognized at an international meeting in Saudi Arabia.

The two-day conference held over the weekend in Jeddah gathered representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations, including Ukraine, China, the United States, European countries and the United Nations.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui attended the meeting. Participants called for continuing international efforts to build common ground for peace and emphasized the importance of benefiting from the views and positive suggestions presented, Xinhua cited the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said in an online statement Li had extensive contact and exchanges with participating parties, and made clear China's position and propositions.

Li also listened to opinions and advice from various parties, and worked for more common understanding on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson said.

China will continue to work on the basis of the country's 12-point position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, enhance dialogue and communication with all parties, and contribute to the political solution to the crisis, the spokesperson said.

In May, Li traveled to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, Russia and the headquarters of the European Union to discuss the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.