Major Chinese companies donate to support emergency services amidst the typhoon

Cars lie stranded on a flooded road in Mentougou district, western Beijing, on Monday. (YUAN YI/FOR CHINA DAILY)

Chinese internet heavyweight ByteDance announced on Wednesday a 100 million yuan ($13.9 million) donation to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as torrential rainstorms have caused flood and geological disasters in the region.

The company said it will provide emergency aid services; focus on groups such as teenagers, the elderly and the disabled; and support post-disaster reconstruction and housing repair.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd promised donations of 30 million yuan, which will be used for emergency rescue and disaster relief work, whereas smartphone vendors Xiaomi Corp donated 25 million yuan to help combat the disaster.

Heavy rains and flooding triggered by Typhoon Doksuri have inflicted major casualties in areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province since the start of the weekend.