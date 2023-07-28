Procuratorates vow to use law to promote economic development

Procuratorial organs have vowed to actively coordinate development and security and use the rule of law to promote sustained economic performance and a favorable business environment, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said.

During a meeting of the leading Party members group of the SPP held on Wednesday, procuratorial organs at all levels were urged to effectively perform their functions and ensure the unified and correct implementation of laws in the process of performing their duties to stabilize social expectations and boost confidence in development.

At the meeting, prosecutors were asked to suggest harsher punishments for serious economic crimes and to strengthen the legal protections of emerging industries.

Furthermore, they were urged to protect the property rights of private enterprises and the legitimate rights and interests of entrepreneurs. They were also asked to prevent and defuse risks in key areas and enhance the judicial protections of people's livelihoods.

These actions are aimed at improving economic performance and strengthening internal driving forces for the economy.

Shen Guojun, director of the SPP's office of case management, said that procuratorial organs have always adhered to the use of the rule of law to maintain economic order, boost market confidence and serve the high-quality development of the economy.

Shen also highlighted that procuratorates have insisted on suggesting harsher punishments for serious crimes.

They have continuously improved the procuratorial work mechanism related to the finance sector and actively performed their duties to help prevent and resolve financial risks.

According to statistics released by the SPP, procuratorates approved the arrests of 316,000 people and either prosecuted or decided to prosecute 713,000 people during the first half of the year. Among them, some 11,000 people were prosecuted for financial crimes, while about 2,000 people were not prosecuted during the period.

Efforts have also been intensified in the regulation of the internet finance sector, as well as in crackdowns on fraud targeting the elderly and money laundering crimes, he said.

From January to June: some 400 people were prosecuted for using the internet to commit financial crimes; 3,000 people were prosecuted for defrauding seniors by concocting schemes such as luring the elderly to invest in fake projects or collections; and another 1,019 people were charged with money laundering, according to the SPP.