He Jie renews Chinese men's marathon national record

China's He Jie improved the Chinese men's marathon national record by 46 seconds at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon on Sunday.

The 24-year-old clocked two hours, seven minutes and 30 seconds to finish second in the men's race, cutting more than three minutes off his personal best and lagging 11 seconds behind winner Enock Onchari of Kenya.

China's Yang Shaohui finished third in 2:07:49 as he also beat the previous national record set by Ren Longyun back in 2007.

In the women's race, Chinese runner Bai Li clocked 2:26:33 to wrap up her convincing victory. Ethiopia's Chernet Misganaw finished second in 2:28:00 in her marathon debut, followed by fellow Ethiopian Koren Yal in 2:29:51.