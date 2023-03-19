Representatives from China's Xinjiang, HKSAR share own region's stories of human rights devt at UN Human Rights Council

Representatives from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) appeared at the ongoing 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council to share their own stories and human rights situation to debunk disinformation.

Waresijiang Maimaiti, a police official who has been working at the Otbeshi Township Police Station in Wushi county of Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang for 13 years, attended the Human Rights Council via video link on Friday

He detailed that he had participated in the handling of multiple terror incidents, during which he witnessed the heavy casualties of innocent people, enormous property losses and tremendous damage on social stability, as well as suffering upon the people of all ethnic groups.

"The terror attacks severely violated people's rights to life, subsistence and development. I feel infuriated every time I think of it," said Waresijiang, noting that terrorism is a menace to humanity and terrorists are our common enemy.

Waresijiang said that Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and related crimes in accordance with laws, is justified to ensure public safety, maintain social stability, and protect property and human rights.

While the US and a handful of Western countries have accused China for "suppressing" ethnic groups by conducting counter-terror actions, Waresijiang debunked this claim.

Targeting no specific ethnicity and free from ethnic discrimination, the Xinjiang region's deradicalization efforts represent an essential method to preventing and punishing extremism and countering terrorism, Waresijiang said.

Besides the Xinjiang issue, the Hong Kong affair is another topic that the US and its allies have often used to slander China's human rights situation.

Alex Yeung Ching Loong, who is from the HKSAR and also a representative of the UN Association of China, said at the Human Rights Council on Friday that the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong ensures the stability and security of Hong Kong, providing fertile ground for economic development.

"There are rumors that many of the foreign companies left Hong Kong because of the law. This is certainly not the case. The fact is, we are still flourishing, and we are still standing as one of the top five competitive economies in the world," according to Yeung.

Yeung noted that Hong Kong is a unique and dynamic city under the "one country, two systems" framework. "This allows us to enjoy a high degree of autonomy. While being part of China, we also act as a bridge between the East and the West. We can benefit from China's vast market while preserving our own identity, culture, and legal system. "

Hong Kong is renowned for its global perspective and vibrant civil society, where young people can pursue their dreams freely. The city is also the gateway to Greater Bay Area, which is one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world, he stated.

He also expressed confidence in the HKSAR's long-term and steady development especially as the government removed the mandatory mask requirement from March 1 with the city now returning completely back to normal from the epidemic.

"We strongly recommend you to come and see it yourself! We remain committed to collaborate with our global partners, to promote youth development and create a better future for all," said Alex Yeung.