Winners of China's top industry awards unveiled

The seventh China Grand Awards for Industry were announced on Sunday, with 19 Chinese enterprises and 19 projects named as winners.

These winners are from a diverse range of fields, including steel, petrochemicals, automobiles and biomedicine, according to the China Federation of Industrial Economics, the organizer of the event.

The honored enterprises and projects have played leading roles in promoting innovation, transformation and low-carbon development in the industrial sector, the federation said.

Among this year's 19 winning companies are battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, home appliance giant Midea Group, and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

Li Yizhong, chairman of the federation, said that these enterprises and projects are expected to help drive the formation of an innovative industrial system in the country.

China's industrial sector continues to lag behind the globally advanced level, and efforts are needed to accelerate the upgrade of the industrial system, Li said.

The China Grand Awards for Industry were established in 2004 with the approval of the State Council, and are now the country's top awards in the sector.