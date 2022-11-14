Xi hails dedication of aircraft builders

President Xi Jinping has urged a group of young workers and engineers of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in Shenyang, Liaoning province, to promote self-reliance and strength in aviation science and technology and the high-quality development of the industry.

In his letter of reply, published on Sunday, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, approved of the commitment and devotion to China's aviation industry shown by the members of the "Luo Yang Youth Vanguard Team" from AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corp.

He wrote that to realize the grand plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress, young people from all walks of life need to shoulder heavy responsibilities and take the lead.

"The spirit of unity and struggle is very precious," said Xi.

"I hope that you could continue working hard for the aviation industry to contribute to the motherland, and make joint efforts to boost the development of aviation science and technology, as well as the sustainable growth of the industry," Xi told the researchers and workers.

Members of the vanguard team, at AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corp, a subsidiary of the State-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China and one of the major combat aircraft makers in the nation, recently wrote to Xi to tell him about their achievements in the past decade, expressing their aspirations to devote themselves to the country.

The "Luo Yang Youth Vanguard Team", which was established in 2013, is named after Luo Yang, former chairman of the Shenyang company and project manager of the J-15 carrier-based fighter jet.

Luo died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in November 2012 in Dalian, Liaoning province, right after he witnessed the J-15's first landing and takeoff tests on the CNS Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier.

On Nov 26, 2012, Xi urged all Party members and officials to learn from Luo's qualities and spirit.