Chinese firm plans to develop commercial remote sensing satellite system

2022-11-11

The China Siwei Surveying and Mapping Technology will build its new-generation commercial remote sensing satellite system by 2025, the Science and Technology Daily reported Thursday.

Zhang Xiaodong, general manager of the company, made the remarks at the ongoing 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in the southern port city of Zhuhai.

The commercial remote sensing satellite system features 28 satellites with various payloads, covering more than 30 million square kilometers of daily ground data on average, Zhang was quoted as saying in the news report.

Among the 28 satellites, 16 have higher than 0.5-meter resolution, four have 0.7-meter resolution, and eight have higher than 1-meter resolution, according to the report.

The company has completed the building of four satellites for the system and has begun to provide timely, efficient and high-performance spatio-temporal information services. 

