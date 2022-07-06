First Historical Archives of China opens to public

The First Historical Archives of China opened to the public on Wednesday, offering visitors access to over 4.68 million archival documents, according to the National Archives Administration of China.

This is the first time the archives has been open to the public since it moved to the new venue.

Exhibitions, including those featuring archives or archival containers of the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), will present visitors with hundreds of precious Chinese archival documents, including those selected in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

More than 300 precious archives, over 100 photos, over 20 sets of audio and visual products, and historical revolutionary books and objects are also on display to show the endeavors and achievements of the Communist Party of China.

There are more than 4.1 million archives available for public retrieval on the official website of the archives.